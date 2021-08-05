BGMEA requests buyers to nominate more shipping liners

RMG

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 09:13 pm

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) requested global apparel buyers to nominate more shipping liners and off-docks to help timely shipment of export containers.

BGMEA President, Faruque Hassan, made the request at a meeting with stakeholders including main-line operator (MLO) and buyers' representatives, held on Thursday to discuss ways of addressing container stockpile and vessel shortage problem which has been impacting exports of RMG industry, stated in a press release. 

BGMEA Vice President, Miran Ali; Directors, Asif Ashraf, Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Abdullah Hil Rakib; former Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin; Chairman of Standing Committee on Port and Shipping, Hasan Abdullah; BKMEA Director, Fazlee Shamim Ehsan; H&M's Regional Country Manager for Bangladesh, Ziaur Rahman; Country Head of Marks and Spencer, Shwapna Bhowmick; and Country Manager of Maersk, Angshuman Mitra Mustafi; attended the meeting held at BGMEA office in Dhaka. 

Faruque Hassan, said, "Export containers loaded with RMG products are facing delay of additional 10-15 days at Chattogram port due to buyers' nomination of selective shipping lines and off-docks." 

He requested apparel buyers, including H&M and M&S, to allow more shipping liners and off-docks as it would reduce pressure on selective shipping lines in shipments of exported goods. 

Earlier, BGMEA in a letter requested global apparel buyers through Buyers' Forum, a group of the representatives of major apparel buyers, to nominate as many forwarders as possible to deliver the shipment on time.
 

