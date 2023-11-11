BGMEA provides financial support to families of deceased garment workers

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has stepped forward to support the families of three deceased readymade garment workers by providing financial assistance.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the assistance cheques to the bereaved families of Anjuara Khatun, Rasel Hawlader, and Md Imran.

The ceremony, held at the BGMEA Complex on Saturday (11 November), was attended by BGMEA Vice Presidents Shahidullah Azim and Md Nasir Uddin, along with Directors Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu) and Haroon Ar Rashid.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan acknowledged the invaluable contributions of millions of garment workers in propelling the readymade garment industry to its esteemed position today.

He emphasised the pivotal role of worker welfare in the RMG sector and urged both workers and entrepreneurs to unite for the collective benefit of the industry.

President Faruque Hassan remarked, "Each and every garment worker plays a significant role in shaping the success of our readymade garment industry. The welfare of our workers is of paramount importance, and we must remain united to uphold their rights and interests."

Highlighting the significance of the garment industry in the country, President Faruque Hassan added, "Beyond being Bangladesh's largest export earning sector, the garment industry is a lifeline for millions of workers and their families."