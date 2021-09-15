BGMEA president urges US to pay fair prices for apparel products  

RMG

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:15 am

Related News

BGMEA president urges US to pay fair prices for apparel products  

BGMEA president further urged the US government to consider reducing duty on apparel products from Bangladesh and encourage the exploration of investment opportunities in textile industries

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:15 am
Faruque Hassan. Illustration: TBS
Faruque Hassan. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has made a call for US brands and retailers to be more rational when it comes to the prices they pay for readymade garments products.

"While it's a fact that in a free market economy price cannot be dictated, but nobody can justify a lower price to produce socially fair goods," BGMEA president said at a roundtable held in Washington DC.

He said, "Our factories are increasingly investing money for safety and sustainability. Besides, production cost has gone up by more than 30% in last five years. On the contrary, the price of our apparel is declining every year."

"It is the collaboration and partnership between brands and our suppliers that has helped us to achieve tremendous growth so far and future cooperation and partnership will help us to maintain this," Faruque Hassan added.

Last month the Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told attendees at the 'Men's Apparel Guild in California', in Las Vegas that the Bangladesh government aims to increase the volume of garment exports to the US. The aim is to gain a bigger market share in a country where he says Bangladesh already sends US$7bn worth of garments each year.

In line with the commerce minister, BGMEA president further urged the US government to consider reducing duty on apparel products from Bangladesh and for the US to encourage the exploration of investment opportunities in textile industries in Bangladesh, particularly in the non-cotton segment.

He also stressed the need for a unified code of conduct as multiple audits are not only waste of time and money, but also the audit fatigue makes compliance difficult for enterprises.

The roundtable was attended by senior US government officials including Christopher Wilson, Assistant US Trade Representative for South Asia; William Jackson, Assistant USTR for Textiles, and Jennifer Larson, Director for South and Central Asia of the US Department of State; Maureen Haggard, Director for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour of the US Department of State; former Bangladeshi diplomat Farooq Sobhan, BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Ambassador Teresita Schaffer from the McLarty Associates, representatives of US-Bangladesh Business Council, American Apparel and Footwear Association, Walmart, Target, as well as senior officials of the Bangladesh Embassy.

Economy / Top News

Faruque Hassan / BGMEA President Faruque Hassan / Apparel Export / Apparel industry / RMG / RMG exports to US / RMG Export

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers