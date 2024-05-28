BGMEA president urges NDC to promote RMG success stories internationally

UNB
28 May, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 08:29 pm

A delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), led by Major General SM Kamrul Hassan, along with two senior directing staff of the rank of Major General, visited the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on 28 May. Photo: UNB
A delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), led by Major General SM Kamrul Hassan, along with two senior directing staff of the rank of Major General, visited the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on 28 May. Photo: UNB

BGMEA President SM Mannan (Kochi) urged the visiting National Defence College (NDC) delegation to promote the success stories of Bangladesh's garment industry internationally from their respective positions.

A delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), led by Major General SM Kamrul Hassan, along with two senior directing staff of the rank of Major General, visited the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Tuesday.

The 120-member delegation included senior officers from the Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, and Civil Service, as well as senior military officers from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Kuwait, Kenya, China, South Sudan, Tanzania, Nepal, Jordan, Mali, Oman, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

BGMEA Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President (Finance) Md. Nasir Uddin, Vice President Abdullah Hill Rakib, and Directors Haroon Ar Rashid, Shams Mahmud, Abrar Hossain Sayem, Nusrat Bari Asha, Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Md. Nurul Islam, and Md. Rezaul Alam (Miru) were also present.

The purpose of the NDC delegation's visit was to learn about Bangladesh's garment industry and BGMEA's efforts in its development.

The BGMEA President briefed the delegation on the garment industry's significant contributions to Bangladesh's socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, and women empowerment.

During the meeting, BGMEA leaders discussed the vision for the RMG industry and the initiatives undertaken by BGMEA for sustainable development.

They also informed the delegation about key industry priorities, including product diversification, technological advancement, and skill development to maintain competitiveness.

The NDC delegation praised the progress of Bangladesh's garment industry, especially the eco-friendly industrialization efforts in the sector.

Major General SM Kamrul Hassan commended BGMEA's initiatives for the development of the garment industry in Bangladesh.

He expressed optimism that the industry would be able to achieve its goal of 100 billion dollar in garment exports by 2030, according to BGMEA.

Before their visit to the BGMEA Complex, the NDC delegation toured 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd in Savar.

