BGMEA president urges govt to speed up railway development project to boost trade

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 08:36 pm

Faruque Hassan. Illustration: TBS
Faruque Hassan. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has urged the government to speed up implementation of the ongoing railway development projects.

The call was made when a delegation of BGMEA headed by its President Faruque Hassan met with Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan at the Railway Bhaban in Dhaka on 11 January, said a press release.  

The BGMEA President stressed the need for building new railway tracks, upgrading single lines to double tracks, and conversion of the existing rail lines into dual gauge, saying the economy of Bangladesh is growing, which has reinforced the demand for upgrading railway connectivity across the country.

"The completion of double-track work will reduce the travel time on the rail route," added the president.

He also requested the Railways Ministry to increase the number of trains on the Dhaka-Chattogram route, especially freight trains, to facilitate transportation of more export-import cargoes.

The BGMEA delegation included Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Asif Ashraf and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Railways Secretary Dr. Md. Humayun Kabir was also present at the meeting.

BGMEA leaders requested the Railways Minister to launch a special demu train service from Dhaka to Sreepur for easy communication of workers, employees, and owners of garment and textile factories.

They also called for the implementation of the inland container depot (ICD) project in Gazipur's Dhirashram area.

Once completed, the proposed ICD near Dhirasram railway station will help to cater to the rapid growth of containerised traffic.

Faruque Hassan also stressed the importance of constructing an Inland Container Depot (ICD) on the western bank of the Jamuna river in the Sirajganj district, saying it would facilitate transportation of raw materials for RMG and essential commodities from India.

