BGMEA president urges diplomats, buyers and stakeholders to continue support for RMG sector

RMG

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
11 April, 2023, 09:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The readymade garment industry of Bangladesh is preparing for the next phase of development and strengthening its position as the sustainable and responsible sourcing hub, said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan. 

"Challenges are huge for the apparel industry of Bangladesh and so are the opportunities. The rapid advancement of technologies is impacting the global business landscape while pressing issues like environmental sustainability and compliance with new due diligence are posing new challenges for the industry. However, there lies a bright prospect for our industry if we can adapt to the changes and turn the challenges into opportunities," he said.

Building on the achievements made so far, the RMG industry of Bangladesh has continued its efforts to take the industry to a new height of success, he added.

He made the observations while addressing a business networking evening followed by iftar organised by BGMEA at a hotel in Dhaka on 10 April.

The meeting was attended by foreign diplomats posted in Dhaka, buyers and heads of financial institutions. 

Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, German Ambassador Achim Tröster, Canadian High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls, French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy, Ambassador of Sweden Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Philippine Leo Tito Ausan, Jr,  Ambassador of Nepal Ghanshyam Bhandari, Honorary Consul at the Consulate of Mongolia Nasreen Fatema Awal, Honorary Consul at the Consulate of New Zealand Neaz Ahmed, and Honorary Consul at the Consulate of the Republic of Lithuania Mishal Ali were present at the networking evening.

The event was also attended by President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md. Jashim Uddin, President of Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and also CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Naser Ezaz Bijoy, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Md. Sameer Sattar, Country Director of GIZ Bangladesh Dr Andreas Kuck, Managing Director of Maersk Bangladesh Ltd Angshuman Mustafi, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh Md Mahbub ur Rahman, Managing Director of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. Mosleh Uddin Ahmad, Managing Director, and CEO of Standard Bank Ltd. Habibur Rahaman, Additional Managing Director of Eastern Bank Ltd.Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director of Mercantile Bank Ltd. Motiul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director of Al Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. Abdulllah Al Mamun, and Deputy Managing Director of National Bank Ltd. Abdur Rahim. 

In his speech Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh aims to pursue sustainable growth and has been making efforts in alignment with the vision.

"We need more collaboration and supports from all to stay on course and to keep the momentum of sustainable and responsible business practices continued." 

"The industry is now preparing for the next growth phase where we are giving more importance to diversification of product and markets, value addition, innovation, technology upgradation, renewable energy and circularity. We look forward to working more closely with you in these areas," he said.

