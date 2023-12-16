BGMEA president for steps to bring back glory of jute

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 08:27 pm

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), emphasised the need to enhance capabilities in innovation and diversify product and fibre offerings.

He made the observation during his speech at a programme titled 'Projecting Jute as the Fibre of the Future.' The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Textile and Jute and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, took place in Dhaka on15 December, said a press release.

Addressing the program, Faruque Hassan highlighted the growing importance of consumers' preference for sustainable materials, citing the increasing global attention on climate change, sustainability, and the circular economy. 

He stated, "BGMEA has been actively promoting fibre diversification, with a particular focus on sustainable fibres. Initiatives have already been taken to encourage the use of alternative fibres, contributing to the transformation of our industry."

The program, attended by Md. Shahriar Alam, MP, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, as the chief guest, also saw the participation of ambassadors from the EU, Saudi Arabia, Japan, China, Turkey, Pakistan, Korea, Brazil, Kosovo, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Faruque Hassan outlined the BGMEA's commitment to promoting natural fibres, highlighting ongoing research and development to enhance jute fibre for the production of ready-made garment products. 

He mentioned Bangladesh's rich heritage, including muslin, jamdani, nakshi kantha, natural indigo dye, and the growing utilisation of jute, bamboo, and other natural fabrics in sustainable textile production.

The BGMEA President urged stakeholders to take necessary steps in promoting natural fibres and incorporating improved technology to produce garments using local materials. 

By linking these products to the export market, Faruque Hassan opined that it would not only revive the livelihoods of local weavers but also contribute to increased employment opportunities.

