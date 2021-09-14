BGMEA president seeks support from Bangladesh Embassy to expand apparel exports to US market

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan sought support and cooperation from the Bangladesh Embassy in the US in promoting bilateral trade between Bangladesh and the USA, including increasing apparel exports to the US market.

During a meeting with the Bangladesh Ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam in Washington DC on Friday, Faruque also requested the envoy to assist in exploring avenues of attracting investment from US businessmen and non-resident Bangladeshis in textile industries in Bangladesh, particularly in the non-cotton segment, said a BGMEA press release.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali accompanied him during the meeting with the Bangladesh Ambassador to the US.

During the meeting, Faruque Hassan expressed his gratitude to Ambassador M Shahidul Islam for his support and endeavour in ensuring a positive bilateral trade relation of Bangladesh with the USA, the release said.

The BGMEA leaders also paid tributes to Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of his memorial at the Embassy.