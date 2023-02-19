BGMEA president seeks cooperation of int'l media for RMG sector's positive image

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:28 am

BGMEA president seeks cooperation of int'l media for RMG sector's positive image

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:28 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With world-class workplace safety alongside sustainable and responsible manufacturing, Bangladesh is a trusted and preferred sourcing choice for global buyers and consumers, says BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

"The tangible transformation in the RMG industry over the last decade has further firmed its standing in the global market and boosted the confidence of buyers and consumers.

"Building on the success, the industry is continuously making efforts to pursue more excellence," he said.

He sought the cooperation and support of the media to replace the outdated narrative of Bangladesh's garment industry by projecting its success stories and potential, he added while speaking to the journalists of French media including Fashion Network, Novethic, Marie-Claire, and Challenges (magazine) in Paris on Saturday (18 February), reads a press release.

The media has a key role to play in the development of Bangladesh's RMG industry as their fact-based criticism gives room for improvement while portraying the success stories also inspires the sector to continue the momentum," he added.

During his trip to France to attend the OECD conference, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan was invited by the French media for his interview about Bangladesh's RMG industry.

While talking to the French media, he gave a realistic account of why global brands and consumers give preference to Bangladesh.

He highlighted the achievements of the RMG industry, especially in the area of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' wellbeing.

He also apprised them of the sustainable strategic Vision-2030 set by the industry with an aim to pursue growth in a manner that is sustainable and has positive impacts on the lives of people and the planet.

Faruque Hassan also talked about the industry's emphasis on enhancing capabilities by integrating more technologies and efficient machinery in the production process and developing skills. 

He gave an overview of the industry's current and future priorities, especially shifting towards more diversified value-added products while giving continuous importance to making the production process more efficient and environmentally sustainable.  

The BGMEA president sought the cooperation of the international media to portray positive stories of Bangladesh's RMG industry, saying it would add to the momentum of the industry.

He invited French journalists to visit garment factories in Bangladesh to witness the progress of Bangladesh's RMG industry, state-of-the-art production facilities, environment-friendly production process and practices along with initiatives for workers' wellbeing. 

Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee of Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam was also present during the BGMEA president's media interview.

