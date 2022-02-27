BGMEA President requests Better Work director to share positive RMG developments

On Sunday, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan requested the Director of Better Work in Geneva, Dan Rees, to share the positive developments in the RMG industry with stakeholders and on global forums.

The BGMEA President made the request during a meeting with Dan Rees in Geneva on 25 February.

They discussed the activities and progress of the Better Work programme in improving working conditions and competitiveness in the garment industry of Bangladesh.

Better Work is a programme of the International Labour Organization (ILO), jointly managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh has made exemplary progress in workplace safety and labour rights through the unprecedented collaboration of global brands and retailers, manufacturers, government, ILO, development partners, and local and global unions.

Moreover, the industry has continued to maintain the momentum, he said.