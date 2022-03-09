BGMEA president reinforces diplomacy to expand apparel exports to US

RMG

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:23 pm

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has reiterated the need for more diplomatic efforts to strengthen Bangladesh's bilateral relations and expand trade and business with major trading partners, especially the United States.

"Newer challenges will emerge for Bangladesh once it graduates from the LDC status as the trade facilities currently being enjoyed by the country will no longer be available after the graduation.

"In such a context, Bangladesh needs to step up its diplomatic efforts in our major export markets such as the US to create enabling environment to expand our trade," he said while exchanging views with the Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, M Shahidul Islam, in Washington DC on Tuesday during a lunch hosted by the envoy in honour of the BGMEA delegation, said a press release on Wednesday.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Director Abdullah Hil Rakib, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy Ferdousi Shahriar, and Commercial Counselor at the embassy Md Salim Reza were also present at the luncheon.

The BGMEA delegation apprised the envoy about the present situation of Bangladesh's RMG industry, its challenges, and the areas where the sector is working to enhance its competitiveness in the coming days.

Diversification of products, especially a shift to non-cotton and high-end product segments, market diversification, and innovation in product development and process optimisation are some of the priorities for the industry, they said.

The BGMEA president sought support and cooperation from the Bangladesh Embassy in promoting bilateral trade between Bangladesh and the USA, especially increasing garment exports to the US market.

He also called upon Ambassador Shahidul Islam to assist in attracting investment from US businessmen and non-resident Bangladeshis in textile industries in Bangladesh.

The BGMEA leaders paid homage to those who had made supreme sacrifices for the cause of their mother tongue – Bangla – in front of Shaheed Minar on the embassy premises.

They also paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of his memorial at the embassy.

