BGMEA president for prioritising RMG in sector-wise gas supply

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has urged the government to prioritise RMG in sector-wise gas supply.

In a view exchange meeting with the journalists at Chattogram BGMEA Building, the BGMEA chief on Sunday said apparel makers are concerned over the government's move to hike gas prices.

He also mentioned that the industry owners are unable to bear the burden of rising costs.

"Our production cost has soared due to the recent increase in gas prices. The price of per cubic metre gas has been hiked by 150% in 2023 compared to last year," he said.

He went on to say that gas prices of captive power plants will increase by 88% to Tk30 from Tk16. In case of large industries, he said the price has been hiked by 150% to Tk30 from Tk11.98.

The BGMEA president said that all industry stakeholders must make coordinated efforts to deal with the current situation.

Faruque Hassan requested the government to withdraw VAT and tax on gas imports and reduce the system loss in gas transmission.

Mentioning that garment factories are struggling to meet production costs, he urged the government to reduce source tax to help the sector boost exports.

"BGMEA has set an export target of $100 billion from the garment industry by 2030 if the supply of gas and electricity goes smoothly with the government's policy support," he added.

BGMEA first vice president Syed Nazrul Islam, vice president Shahidullah Azim, Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, director Asif Ashraf, Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Md Hasan (Jackie), Md Ehsanul Haque, former vice president Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasir and AM Chowdhury Salim were also present at the view exchange meeting.