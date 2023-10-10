BGMEA president highlights potential of RMG exports to Brunei Darussalam

RMG

BSS
10 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

BGMEA president highlights potential of RMG exports to Brunei Darussalam

BSS
10 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 09:54 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan has highlighted the potential of readymade garment exports to Brunei Darussalam.

He made the observation when Brunei Darussalam High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haji Haris Bin Haji Othman met BGMEA President at its office in the capital to discuss trade-investment potential.

The envoy, accompanied by First Secretary of the High Commission Rozaimee Abdullah, had fruitful discussions that encompassed various areas of mutual interest, said a press release.

BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara was also present at the meeting.

Their discussions also focused on avenues of strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam.

They recognised the immense potential for cooperation in trade and investment and the positive impact it could have on both countries.

Faruque Hassan, in particular, emphasised the significant opportunity for readymade garment exports to Brunei Darussalam.

He highlighted the industry's increasing focus on developing capabilities in manufacturing high-value garments and expanding its reach into both traditional and emerging markets.

In this context, Faruque sought the cooperation of the High Commissioner to explore ways to increase garment exports to Brunei Darussalam.

Harnessing trade and investment opportunities would benefit both countries, he noted.

Top News

BGMEA / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

10h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

10h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

11h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

8h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

11h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

1d | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World