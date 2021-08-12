BGMEA President held meeting with State Minister for Labour on RMG industry 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan held a meeting with State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, MP at the secretariat on Wednesday.

BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi) was also present at the meeting.

They had discussion on the overall situation of the ready-made garment industry, said a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan apprised the state minister of the current state of the industry which is putting all-out efforts to recover from the pandemic impacts and move ahead.

He expressed thanks and gratitude towards the government for providing crucial support to the RMG industry during the difficult time of Covid pandemic that helped the sector to survive and turn around.

He also thanked the government for bringing garment workers under Covid-19 vaccination program on priority basis.

"We requested the government to vaccinate garment workers on priority basis as there is no alternative to mass vaccination of the workers to keep factories running. All garment workers are being brought under vaccine coverage and we are thankful to the government for the initiative," said Faruque Hassan.

