BGMEA president emphasises promoting Bangladesh through high-value Muslin products

RMG

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

BGMEA president emphasises promoting Bangladesh through high-value Muslin products

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
BGMEA president emphasises promoting Bangladesh through high-value Muslin products

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said developing high-value garments using homegrown fabrics like Muslin will not only help Bangladesh to promote its cultural heritage on the global stage but also would create opportunities for the country's apparel export sector. 

He stressed on the need for concerted efforts of relevant stakeholders including scientists, academics, textile engineers, artisans, fashion designers, entrepreneurs to revive the tradition of muslin fabrics and weaving techniques and commercialize the muslin production. 

He made the remarks while addressing a seminar on 'Reviving traditional Bangladeshi muslin and weaving techniques and prospects of investment in the sector' organised by Bangladesh Handloom Board, the Ministry of Textiles and Jute in Dhaka on 16 May. 

Honorable Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Birpatik) attended the seminar as chief guest while Dr Shamsul Alam, state minister, Ministry of Planning, Masud Bin Momen, foreign secretary of Bangladesh, Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Department Authority (BIDA), and Md Abdur Rauf, secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Jute were also present. 

In his address, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh had potential to develop high-value fashionable garments using locally produced fabrics like Muslin, a fabric that illustrates the rich heritage and culture of Bangladesh.. 

With the support of the government, BGMEA is already working to explore possibilities of presenting Bangladeshi culture and fashion internationally and exporting them to the global market, he said. 

The association would promote Muslin products worldwide by presenting them to international buyers through exhibitions and cultural events, he added.

 

BGMEA / BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

11h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

11h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

2h | TBS Stories
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

4h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

7h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman