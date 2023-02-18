BGMEA president calls for more diplomatic efforts to expand RMG market

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan met with Bangladesh Ambassador to France Khondker M Talha at the embassy in Paris on 17 February to discuss ways to strengthen trade ties with France.

They had discussions about issues pertaining to the RMG industry of Bangladesh including its current and upcoming challenges, particularly how Bangladesh could sustain trade competitiveness in the European market even after the country's LDC graduation.

During the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan stressed the importance of stepping up diplomatic efforts to create more trade opportunities in the French market.

He sought the embassy's cooperation in identifying trade potential in the French market for Bangladesh's RMG exports as well as other promising industries, reads a press release.

He apprised the ambassador of the industry's aim to move to the next level of development with high-end products in the global market.

He requested the envoy to convey the success stories of the industry, especially in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and worker's welfare to the high-level of the French government and other stakeholders.

Ambassador Khondker M Talha appreciated the role of the industry in Bangladesh's development and assured the BGMEA President of the embassy's full support in promoting the interests of the RMG industry.

The meeting was also attended by Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee of Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, Commercial Counsellor Ms. Dilara Begum and other high officials.

