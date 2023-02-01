BGMEA president calls for ethical prices from buyers

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:33 pm

Faruque Hassan. Sketch: TBS
Faruque Hassan. Sketch: TBS

Global buyers should cooperate with garment suppliers and pay ethical prices to enable and encourage the factories to take more initiatives for the workers' welfare, said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Low prices for products made in compliant factories cannot be justified in any way, he said at a programme titled "Respect", organised by UK-based retail company Tesco in the capital on Wednesday.

Global buyers feel more confident and interested in sourcing garments with the "Made in Bangladesh" tag, because they know their products are manufactured in safe and environmentally sustainable factories with a convenient working atmosphere, said the BGMEA president.

"Massive safety initiatives along with extensive training programmes to raise awareness have led to a remarkable transformation in Bangladesh's readymade garments sector. The workers are now more empowered and aware of their rights and welfare than ever," he said.

Faruque Hassan, chief guest at the programme, said a culture of trust and respect is essential for long-term success in business as it boosts employees' confidence and motivates them to perform better.

He also said garment factories in Bangladesh have been taking many initiatives beyond legal obligation to ensure the workers' welfare.

Tesco's Respect programme aims to create a culture of respect and fair treatment of garment factory staff members.

Victoria Wellings, quality director of Tesco, Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), and Munir Uddin Shamim, programme manager of Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) Bangladesh, also spoke at the event.

Representatives of different garment factories also participated in the Respect programme.

