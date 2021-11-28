BGMEA partners with CNN to promote the RMG sector globally

BGMEA has entered into a partnership with US-based CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) to promote 'Made in Bangladesh' by showcasing Bangladesh's success and potential in the international arena.

Through this partnership BGMEA will collaborate with CNN to sketch the stories of how the garment industry has been driving Bangladesh forward and contributing to build more prosperous future for the country, reads a press release.

CNN will showcase the compelling stories of the RMG sector of Bangladesh, especially its strides in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' wellbeing. The industry's moves in enhancing competitiveness through innovation, diversification, technology upgrading, and up-skilling will be also highlighted.

In this regard, BGMEA signed a memorandum of understating with CNNIC's local representative Spellbound Communications Limited.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan inked agreement in the presence of Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) at BGMEA's PR office in Gulshan on Sunday.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, BFTI Director Md. Obaidul Azam and Managing Director of Spellbound Communications Mohammad Sadequl Arefeen were also present on the occasion.