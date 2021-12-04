BGMEA partners with BRAC to prevent harassment in RMG factories

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BRAC on prevention of gender-based violence and workplace harassment of garment workers.

The MoU aims to improve the awareness level of the factory managers and workers regarding preventing, reporting and taking actions against gender-based violence and workplace harassment in the factories.

BGMEA and BRAC will work together in ensuring a safe and healthy work environment for the workers in garment factories, read a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and AFM Shahidur Rahman, director of Programme Development, Resource Mobilisation and Learning at BRAC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Miran Ali, vice president, BGMEA; Dr Morseda Chowdhury, director, HNPP of BRAC; SK Jenefa Jabbar, director of Social Compliance and Safeguarding at BRAC; Dr Sohely Rahman, programme coordinator of HNPP BRAC; and Dr Mithun Gupta, programme manager at BRAC, were also present at the signing ceremony.