BGMEA, Panda Biotech consider collaboration on use of sustainable fibres

Bangladesh's apparel industry is committed to manufacturing products in a way that is good for the people and the planet, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan said at a meeting on Thursday.

A BGMEA delegation, led by Faruque, joined the Executive Summit of American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) in Washington DC, US.

On the sidelines of the summit, Faruque met Mark D'Sa, Business Development, Panda Biotech, an emerging leader in the industrial hemp fiber industry, in Washington DC on 10 March.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib, and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell, Shams Mahmud, were present at the meeting, said a press release on Friday.

Commercial Counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, Md Salim Reza, Commercial Counsellor at Bangladesh's Consulate General in Los Angeles, S M Khurshid-Ul-Alam, and Director of Mahmud Group, Gazi Mahbubul Alam, were also present on the occasion.

They discussed the possible scope of partnership and engagement with Panda Biotech to facilitate the Bangladesh RMG industry's use of environmentally friendly hemp to craft high-quality, eco-conscious apparel.

Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's garment industry has made tremendous strides over the years in integrating sustainability into the core of its operations.

The industry is looking into every possible avenue to integrate sustainability into apparel manufacturing to provide consumers with eco-friendly apparel, he said.

To drive environmental sustainability forward, Bangladesh's RMG industry is shifting from cotton to non-cotton products, he said, adding that hemp can create a perfect complement fiber to cotton.

Industrial hemp is a regenerative crop able to grow with little water, minimal-to-no pesticides and herbicides, a high per acre fiber yield, and absorption of more carbon dioxide per acre than any forest or commercial crop.