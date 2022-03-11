BGMEA, Panda Biotech consider collaboration on use of sustainable fibres

RMG

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

BGMEA, Panda Biotech consider collaboration on use of sustainable fibres

RMG industry is shifting from cotton to non-cotton products to ensure sustainability

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 10:06 pm
BGMEA, Panda Biotech consider collaboration on use of sustainable fibres

Bangladesh's apparel industry is committed to manufacturing products in a way that is good for the people and the planet, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan said at a meeting on Thursday.

A BGMEA delegation, led by Faruque, joined the Executive Summit of American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) in Washington DC, US.

On the sidelines of the summit, Faruque met Mark D'Sa, Business Development, Panda Biotech, an emerging leader in the industrial hemp fiber industry, in Washington DC on 10 March.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib, and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell, Shams Mahmud, were present at the meeting, said a press release on Friday.

Commercial Counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, Md Salim Reza, Commercial Counsellor at Bangladesh's Consulate General in Los Angeles, S M Khurshid-Ul-Alam, and Director of Mahmud Group, Gazi Mahbubul Alam, were also present on the occasion.

They discussed the possible scope of partnership and engagement with Panda Biotech to facilitate the Bangladesh RMG industry's use of environmentally friendly hemp to craft high-quality, eco-conscious apparel. 

Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's garment industry has made tremendous strides over the years in integrating sustainability into the core of its operations.

The industry is looking into every possible avenue to integrate sustainability into apparel manufacturing to provide consumers with eco-friendly apparel, he said.

To drive environmental sustainability forward, Bangladesh's RMG industry is shifting from cotton to non-cotton products, he said, adding that hemp can create a perfect complement fiber to cotton. 

Industrial hemp is a regenerative crop able to grow with little water, minimal-to-no pesticides and herbicides, a high per acre fiber yield, and absorption of more carbon dioxide per acre than any forest or commercial crop.

Economy

BGMEA / Panda Biotech

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

10h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

7h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

9h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

10h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh