BGMEA opens TB Treatment Center for garment workers in Narayanganj

RMG

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 08:42 pm

Related News

BGMEA opens TB Treatment Center for garment workers in Narayanganj

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 08:42 pm
BGMEA opens TB Treatment Center for garment workers in Narayanganj

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has opened a Tuberculosis (TB) Treatment Center for garment's workers at Chasara in Narayanganj.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan inaugurated the Center as chief guest on 3 September. 

BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara, former First Vice President of BKMEA and Managing Director of Crony Group AH Aslam Sunny and Civil Surgeon of Narayanganj Dr AFM Mushiur Rahman were present at the inaugural ceremony. 

The Center will test garment workers for Tuberculosis and provide treatment and medicines to the infected workers at free of cost. 

With the support of the government, BGMEA has been running the TB Control Program in the garment industry since 2009 to provide treatment to TB infected garment workers. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said ensuring healthcare and wellbeing of garment workers is a top priority for BGMEA as they are the main driving force behind Bangladesh's RMG industry.

BGMEA runs 12 health centers that provide healthcare facilities and medicines to more than 60,000 garment workers per year at free of cost. The centers also organize awareness programs on HIV/ AIDS, tuberculosis, reproductive health and use of contraceptives. Moreover, for RMG workers, a full-fledged hospital is operational in Chittagong. 

 BGMEA in collaboration with the government and development partners has also been implementing different projects for ensuring workers' health.   

 Besides, the association stood by the side of the RMG workers during the difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic and took various steps including factory health and safety protocols, telemedicine, collaboration with Maya, CommonHealth to protect the workers and the industry from the pandemic.

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

8h | Food
A male Shama singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Song of Shama: ‘Relieves my deepest griefs!’

6h | Panorama
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

10h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

9h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

9h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

12h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman