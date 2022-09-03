BGMEA opens TB Treatment Center for garment workers in Narayanganj

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has opened a Tuberculosis (TB) Treatment Center for garment's workers at Chasara in Narayanganj.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan inaugurated the Center as chief guest on 3 September.

BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara, former First Vice President of BKMEA and Managing Director of Crony Group AH Aslam Sunny and Civil Surgeon of Narayanganj Dr AFM Mushiur Rahman were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The Center will test garment workers for Tuberculosis and provide treatment and medicines to the infected workers at free of cost.

With the support of the government, BGMEA has been running the TB Control Program in the garment industry since 2009 to provide treatment to TB infected garment workers.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said ensuring healthcare and wellbeing of garment workers is a top priority for BGMEA as they are the main driving force behind Bangladesh's RMG industry.

BGMEA runs 12 health centers that provide healthcare facilities and medicines to more than 60,000 garment workers per year at free of cost. The centers also organize awareness programs on HIV/ AIDS, tuberculosis, reproductive health and use of contraceptives. Moreover, for RMG workers, a full-fledged hospital is operational in Chittagong.

BGMEA in collaboration with the government and development partners has also been implementing different projects for ensuring workers' health.

Besides, the association stood by the side of the RMG workers during the difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic and took various steps including factory health and safety protocols, telemedicine, collaboration with Maya, CommonHealth to protect the workers and the industry from the pandemic.