BGMEA joins global alliance urging digital labelling

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) joins a global alliance urging governments around the world to modernise the domestic fashion labelling requirements and support the use of more sustainable digital labels, said a press release on Wednesday.

A letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan calls upon the governments to amend national regulations to allow the adoption of fully digital labelling.

By signing this letter BGMEA has aligned itself with its sustainability vision of 2030 which promotes sustainability, circularity and transparency in the global fashion supply chain, the press release reads.

It mentioned that digital labelling has multiple benefits. Firstly, it can reduce labelling waste and aid decarbonisation efforts. The fashion industry produces 9.17 million kilometres of label tape annually, enough to stretch to the moon 12 times, emitting approximately 343,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Digital labelling can eliminate this waste from the industry's supply chain.

A digital labelling solution would lower manufacturing costs, increasing fashion's affordability and competitiveness. Additionally, it would decrease lead time and provide consumers with more comprehensive information about their purchases, resulting in greater transparency and product traceability.

Keeping the information with the product would increase its longevity in the circular economy resulting in the chance for resale, upcycling, or recycling.

Digital labelling can aid in preventing the manufacturing of counterfeit products by identifying all inputs in the supply chain. This can protect intellectual property rights and enhance governance in the global fashion supply chain, the press release added.

