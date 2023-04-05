BGMEA joins global alliance urging digital labelling

The BGMEA joined a global alliance urging governments around the world to modernise the domestic fashion labelling requirements and support the use of more sustainable digital labels.

The President of BGMEA Faruque Hassan signed a letter on 4 April, said a press release.

The letter calls upon the governments to amend national regulations to allow the adoption of fully digital labelling. By signing this letter BGMEA has aligned itself with its sustainability vision of 2030 which promotes sustainability, circularity and transparency in the global fashion supply chain.

According to the media release, the rationale of digital labelling is multi-pronged. Firstly, digital labelling would significantly cut labelling waste and help in decarbonization efforts. It is estimated that around 343,000 MT of carbon dioxide is emitted from labelling waste, which can be eliminated from the industry supply chain. It may be noted that every year about 9.17 million kilometres of label tape is produced for the global fashion industry's requirement which is enough to stretch between the earth and the moon twelve times each year.

While a fully digital labelling solution would cut manufacturing cost and thus make fashion more competitive and affordable, this would also reduce lead time and enable consumers to access more detailed information about the products they purchase, which will ensure transparency and traceability of products.

Keeping the information with the product would increase its longevity in the circular economy resulting in the chance for resale, upcycling, or recycling.

Moreover, digital labelling will also play an effective role in controlling the manufacturing of counterfeit products since every input of the finished goods is expected to come under the digital labelling where all parties in the supply chain will be identifiable. It will thus enable the industry to better protect intellectual property rights (IPR). BGMEA believes such an initiative will ensure better governance in the global fashion supply chain.