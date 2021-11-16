BGMEA, JETRO willing to collaborate in expanding Japan-Bangladesh trade

A delegation of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka on Monday.

The delegation included South Asian regional representatives of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry and Director of JETRO, New Delhi Takuma Otaki, JETRO Country Representative Yuji Ando, JETRO Representative Kazunori Yamada and Senior Director at JETRO Dhaka SM Shariful Alam.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam and Director Md Imranur Rahman were also present at the meeting.

They discussed possible avenues of expanding trade between Bangladesh and Japan.

The JETRO team and BGMEA leaders expressed willingness to collaboratively organise a webinar to initiate communication between businessmen in Bangladesh and Japan, particularly those who are involved in the fashion industry.

Bangladeshi businessmen will be able to showcase strengths and capabilities through the webinar while Japanese buyers and investors will get the opportunity to explore their trade potential in Bangladesh.

They had discussion on a possible Free Trade Agreement (FTA) so that Bangladesh could retain its access to the Japanese market in the post-LDC era.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan stressed on the importance of fibre diversification and investment in the non-cotton textile sector in Bangladesh and urged JETRO to encourage Japanese businessmen to invest in this area.

He also sought cooperation of JETRO in developing the capacity of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textile, apparel, fashion and business through collaboration with leading Japanese universities and fashion institutes.

Japan and Bangladesh will celebrate 50 years of their diplomatic relations in 2022. They talked about organising special programmes by BGMEA in collaboration with JETRO to celebrate the occasion. The programmes will include local events and road shows and single country fairs in Japan.