BGMEA issues directives to avoid fire accidents

RMG

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 12:03 pm

Following a number of fire accidents in markets in the capital, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has issued a number of directives for factories to avoid any fire hazards.

There are assumptions that fires may have started due to faults in electric wirings, and factories have many kinds of machinery. So, to avoid fire accidents people need to be more careful while operating the machines and there should be enough fire extinguishers in the factory, reads a press release of the BGMEA.

The directives given by the association include:

1. Ensure that all machinery, lights, fans, irons, etc. are switched off and electric main switches, boilers etc. are switched off under the supervision of a responsible person before closing the factory at night.

2. All electrical cables and other electrical equipment of the factory (main switchboard, sub-main switchboard, distribution board, junction board), boilers used in the factory and various types of machines etc. should be regularly tested by a skilled engineer.

3. Keep stairs and walkways in the factory free of obstructions and keep floor gates, main gates and all stairway gates open at all times during working hours.

4. Provision of trained manpower in the factory to deal with emergencies (fire or any accident) and to employ an experienced and responsible officer and a security guard trained in firefighting at all times to supervise the safety system of the entire factory.

5. Keep necessary fire extinguishers, water-filled drums and buckets and hose reels/hydrants in the factory for immediate fire extinguishing and keeping them in working condition at all times.

6. Keep all the electrical channels of the factory clean at all times and not keeping any dirt or debris anywhere. Keep all equipment away from electrical installations.

7. No storage of chemicals, plastics or any other highly flammable material on the factory floor under any circumstances.

8. To prevent sabotage or hostile fire, keep important places of the factory under closed circuit cameras and make arrangements to keep them open all the time, installing hidden cameras if necessary.

9. Alternative emergency lighting (IPS/charger/battery-operated lights) and fire alarms must be provided on factory floors and stairways and regularly checked for working order.

10. Maintain records by conducting regular evacuation drills in the factory so that no workers/employees are injured due to accidents.

11. In case of a fire accident in the factory, immediately call Fire Service (02-223355555) and BGMEA's "Fire Emergency Pool" emergency number- 01913-529867 to get the necessary assistance.

