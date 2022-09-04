BGMEA, IICCI and Sowtex join hands to connect Bangladeshi RMG exporters, Indian textile suppliers

BGMEA, Indian Importers Chambers of Commerce and Industries (IICCI) and Sowtex signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bridge the gap of textile sourcing for Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed on Sunday (4 September), the eve of the upcoming bilateral meet between India and Bangladesh prime ministers, said a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, IICCI Vice President (RMG) Jannatul Ferdous Nipa and Co-founder and CEO of Sowtex Network Pvt Ltd Sonil Jain inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at the BGMEA office in Dhaka.

Chair of BGMEA Standing Committed on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, and Chair of BGMEA Standing Commitee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin were also present at the ceremony.

As per the understanding, they would host B2B Meets through events inviting prominent Indian textile suppliers and service providers to present their design collections and engage with Bangladeshi RMG and textile companies.

The first such expo of B2B Meet is planned at Hotel Radission Blu in Dhaka where 30 prominent textile suppliers would be joining with SOWTEX to network with top business owners along with their CEOs and sourcing heads to deepen long-term sourcing, innovation and technology exchange requirements.

According to the media release, more meets as such would be planned under the joint collaboration in future as a regular basis.

