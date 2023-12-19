BGMEA to host career summit for university graduates

Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is set to host its first two-day Career Summit and Fest 2023, an initiative aimed at opening doors to university graduates in the readymade garment industry.

Scheduled to take place at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka, on 23-24 December, the event seeks to create a connection between university graduates and key players in the garment sector, offering students valuable insights to enhance their skills and pave the way for successful careers.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, during a press conference held on Tuesday, announced the commencement of the Career Summit and Fest at 11:00am on 23 December.

Notably, more than 40 renowned recruiting organisations and several universities are expected to participate actively, providing a wide range of opportunities for job-seeking graduates.

"All students from government and private universities, textile colleges, and specialised educational institutions, along with recent graduates aspiring to work in the garment industry, are invited to drop their CVs and participate in on-the-spot interviews," said Faruque Hassan.

Anticipating the global presence of representatives from various renowned brands during the summit, Faruque Hassan expressed confidence that students will benefit from their insights and experiences in the Bangladesh garment industry

To make such opportunities more accessible, Faruque Hassan revealed the BGMEA's plan to organise similar events monthly at different centres starting from the new year.

The Career Summit and Fest promise to be a valuable learning experience for students, offering them insights into the diverse job opportunities within the garment industry. Faruque Hassan addressed the common challenge faced by graduates in securing suitable positions due to a lack of industry understanding, emphasising the importance of aligning their preparation with the dynamic job market.

Furthermore, Faruque Hassan stressed the need for universities in Bangladesh to adapt their curricula to meet industry demands.

"There is a gap between the skills of those coming out of our educational institutions and the industry's demands. Industry-academia linkages are crucial for our growth as we move towards high-value products," the BGMEA president said.

He highlighted the importance of changing traditional education methods, advocating for a more intensive integration of practical education connected with the industry, echoing the objectives of the BGMEA Career Summit and Fest.

