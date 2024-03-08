BGMEA to hold elections tomorrow

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is scheduled to conduct its biennial elections tomorrow (9 March).

"Voting will start at 10:00am and continue until 5:00pm on 9 March. Each voter is required to cast 35 votes, specifically for 26 candidates from Dhaka and 9 from the Chattogram region," reads a letter sent to all BGMEA members by the trade association's President Faruque Hassan.

A total of 70 members are vying for 35 director positions across two panels, with 2,496 voters expected to cast their votes for the 2024-2025 tenure.

Voting will take place in Dhaka at the BGMEA Uttara office and in Chattogram at the regional BGMEA office.

"Voters from both regions have the option to appear at either of the two polling centres to cast their ballots," the letter reads.

The BGMEA President's letter further clarified casting fewer or more votes will result in invalidation of the entire ballot.

Sammilita Parishad, led by SM Mannan Kochi and Forum, led by Faisal Samad are the two panels participating in this election.

The election process is facilitated by a three-member election board led by Jahangir Alamin, a former president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association. The board was formed during a BGMEA board of directors meeting on 4 December last year.

"So far I am happy with the arrangements to conduct the election peacefully. I hope both the panels will cooperate for a fair and peaceful election," Jahangir Alamin, chairman of the BGMEA election board, told The Business Standard.

The last election for BGMEA board took place on 4 April 2021, when 1,996 of 2,314 voters participated to choose 35 directors.

The elected directors started their term on 12 April 2021, which was originally set to end on 12 April 2023.

The government, however, extended their tenure by a year through two six-month separate extensions, meaning the current board will now serve until 12 April 2024.