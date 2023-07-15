BGMEA, Green Power sign MoU to support garment factories becoming greener

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 07:43 pm

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Green Power Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support garment factories in becoming more energy efficient with green and clean sources of energy.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Green Power Managing Director Shaikh Ehsanul Habib has inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Former vice president of BGMEA Md Moshiul Azam Shajaland and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour and ILO Affairs ANM Saifuddin were also present at the MoU signing ceremony recently held at BGMEA Complex, said a press release.

As per the understanding, Green Power will provide technical support to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association's member factories regarding adopting green and clean energy including solar power, and assist them in achieving optimum energy efficiency.

To that end, they will also conduct a reconnaissance survey of interested member factories to find options available to incorporate any reliable, low-cost and cleaner sources of power with possible installation of a solar power and battery energy storage system based on day-load curve of their enterprise.

Upon the consent of the factories, the Green Power team may study the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association members' power consumption pattern and generate an "Energy Audit Report".

