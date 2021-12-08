BGMEA Forum board gets new president, panel leader

RMG

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 09:59 am

The invitees discussed different contexts of Bangladesh which have changed with the progressive development of the garment industry

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The BGMEA Forum Board announced on Tuesday (7 December) the new party president and panel leader for their next election at an event in the capital.

Mohammad Abdus Salam, the founder of Asian Group, has been introduced as the new president; Faisal Samad, the new panel leader and the next election's presidential candidate.

Party leaders made the announcement in a closed ceremony titled "Hemanta adda in the month of victory", at the army headquarters, reads a press release.

The event was organized by the Forum Board in light of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.

According to the media release, about a thousand BGMEA members participated in the event. The invitees discussed different contexts of Bangladesh which have changed with the progressive development of the garment industry.

Additionally, Anisur Rahman Sinha, former BGMEA president, sang alongside Bappa Majumder and Dalchhut, at the event.      

Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, the present forum board president, and senior leaders of the forum including Dr. Rubana Huq were also present at the event among others.

Newly-announced party President Mohammad Abdus Salam, managing director of the Asian Group, has served eight terms as director and four terms as the first vice-president of the BGMEA.

He also played a significant role in various business organizations and social activities in Dhaka and Chittagong.   

Faisal Samad, the next panel leader of the forum board, is the managing director of Savartex Group and Surma Garments Limited.

He has been associated with BGMEA for 25 years, including serving as the vice president.

 

BGMEA / BGMEA Election

