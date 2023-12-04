BGMEA forms board to conduct biennial election for 2024-2026 term

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) forms a board to conduct its biennial election for the 2024-2026 term.

The decision was made at a meeting of its Board of Directors at BGMEA Complex on December 4.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presided over the meeting which was attended by other members of the BGMEA board.

The meeting also discussed other issues centring on the BGMEA's upcoming election.

The election board will be headed by Jahangir Alamin, former president of BTMA.

Other members of the board are Shomi Kaiser, vice president of the FBCCI and President of E-commerce Association of Bangladesh; and ASM Nayeem, FCA, FCCA, former president of ICAB.

The BGMEA meeting also formed an election appellate board in the meeting.

The appellate board will be headed by Kamran T Rahman, president of MCCI.

Other members are Khairul Huda Chopol, vice president of FBCCI; and Nizamuddin Rajesh, director of FBCCI.

The election board will announce an election schedule at least 80 days before the election date.

As per the rules, BGMEA election will be held at least 15 days before the expiry of the existing board.

The tenure of the current board of directors will come to an end on 12 April 2024.

The election of BGMEA is going to be held in March next year to elect the leadership for 2024-2026.