BGMEA forms board to conduct biennial election for 2024-2026 term

RMG

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 07:11 pm

Related News

BGMEA forms board to conduct biennial election for 2024-2026 term

The BGMEA also formed an election appellate board

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 07:11 pm
BGMEA forms board to conduct biennial election for 2024-2026 term

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) forms a board to conduct its biennial election for the 2024-2026 term.

The decision was made at a meeting of its Board of Directors at BGMEA Complex on December 4. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presided over the meeting which was attended by other members of the BGMEA board.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting also discussed other issues centring on the BGMEA's upcoming election.

The election board will be headed by Jahangir Alamin, former president of BTMA.

Other members of the board are Shomi Kaiser, vice president of the FBCCI and President of E-commerce Association of Bangladesh; and ASM Nayeem, FCA, FCCA, former president of ICAB.

The BGMEA meeting also formed an election appellate board in the meeting.

The appellate board will be headed by Kamran T Rahman, president of MCCI.

Other members are Khairul Huda Chopol, vice president of FBCCI; and Nizamuddin Rajesh, director of FBCCI.

The election board will announce an election schedule at least 80 days before the election date.

As per the rules, BGMEA election will be held at least 15 days before the expiry of the existing board.

The tenure of the current board of directors will come to an end on 12 April 2024.

The election of BGMEA is going to be held in March next year to elect the leadership for 2024-2026.

Bangladesh

BGMEA / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

13h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

6h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

1h | TBS Economy
Lighterage ship trips halved

Lighterage ship trips halved

1h | TBS Economy
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

2h | TBS World
Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

3h | TBS Stories