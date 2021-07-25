BGMEA fears cancellation of work orders from buyers

Apparel exporters in the country fear global buyers may cancel their work orders from Bangladesh if they fail to deliver export orders within lead time due to the factory closures amid nationwide strict lockdown.

The garment manufacturers cannot get their imported raw materials released from the Chattogram port either, owing to the closure of factories, leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said at a virtual meeting on Sunday evening.

They urged the prime minister to allow garment factories to continue operations amid lockdown to avoid any possible disaster in the industry, said a media statement issued by the Chattogram regional office of the BGMEA.

Speaking at the meeting, BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam said factory owners would fail to ship the export orders in lead time if the factories remain off till 5 August. That might force buyers to cancel orders from Bangladesh, he added.

The present situation would lead the country's top export earning industry to a disastrous condition, said Nazrul Islam.

Among others, BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors M Abdus Salam, Md M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Tanvir Habib, Shafiul Karim (Khokon) were present at the meeting.