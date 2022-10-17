BGMEA, Fashion Design Council to promote kahdi internationally

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters (BGMEA) and the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) intend to forge collaboration to promote and develop high-end fashionable garments using home grown fabrics and materials.

The willingness was expressed when FDCB President Maheen Khan and Vice President Emdad Haque met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex on 17 October, reads a press release.

They discussed how BGMEA and FDCB could work together to present Bangladeshi culture and fashion internationally and create a market for Bangladeshi products globally, especially Khadi, a hand-spun and woven natural fibre.

They also talked about possible avenues of collaboration to make khadi products internationally acceptable in terms of design and quality by bringing diversity in innovative design and fabric development.

Both BGMEA and FDCB associations will join hands to explore the opportunity of exporting products made of kahdi, a fabric that illustrates the rich heritage and culture of Bangladesh.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan invited Maheen Khan and Emdad Haque to the Made in Bangladesh Week which will be organized by BGMEA on 12-18 November 2022 to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry.

He also invited them to utilize the weeklong event as an ideal platform to showcase khadi products to the global audience.