BGMEA executive committee gets 6 months extension

RMG

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 03:18 pm

Related News

BGMEA executive committee gets 6 months extension

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 03:18 pm
BGMEA executive committee gets 6 months extension

The government has extended the tenure of the current executive committee of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) by 6 months.

BGMEA executive council's tenure has been extended till 12 April 2024 from 13 October 2023, said a notification by the Ministry of Commerce on 30 September.

The biennial election of the trade body was held on 4 April, 2021 when 1,996 out of 2,314 voters cast their votes to elect 35 directors.

Sammilita Parishad, led by Giant Group Managing Director Faruque Hassan, bagged 24 director posts in the election while the panel of Forum, led by Hannan Group chairman ABM Shamsuddin, bagged 11 director posts.

The current executive committee took charge in a ceremony on 20 April, 2021. 

Well Designers Limited director Syed Nazrul Islam has been serving as the first vice-president and Seha Design Ltd chairman SM Mannan Kochi has been serving as the senior vice-president of the association.

The five other vice-presidents are Classic Fashion Concept Ltd managing director Md Shahidullah Azim, Designtex Knitwear Ltd managing director Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Misami Garments Ltd director Miran Ali, Sadma Fashion Wear Ltd managing director Md Nasir Uddin and HKC Apparels Ltd managing director Rakibul Alam Chowdhury.   

 

Top News

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

3h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

3h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

8h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

1h | Corporate Talks
How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

4h | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

6h | TBS Economy