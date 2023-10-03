BGMEA executive committee gets 6 months extension

The government has extended the tenure of the current executive committee of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) by 6 months.

BGMEA executive council's tenure has been extended till 12 April 2024 from 13 October 2023, said a notification by the Ministry of Commerce on 30 September.

The biennial election of the trade body was held on 4 April, 2021 when 1,996 out of 2,314 voters cast their votes to elect 35 directors.

Sammilita Parishad, led by Giant Group Managing Director Faruque Hassan, bagged 24 director posts in the election while the panel of Forum, led by Hannan Group chairman ABM Shamsuddin, bagged 11 director posts.

The current executive committee took charge in a ceremony on 20 April, 2021.

Well Designers Limited director Syed Nazrul Islam has been serving as the first vice-president and Seha Design Ltd chairman SM Mannan Kochi has been serving as the senior vice-president of the association.

The five other vice-presidents are Classic Fashion Concept Ltd managing director Md Shahidullah Azim, Designtex Knitwear Ltd managing director Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Misami Garments Ltd director Miran Ali, Sadma Fashion Wear Ltd managing director Md Nasir Uddin and HKC Apparels Ltd managing director Rakibul Alam Chowdhury.