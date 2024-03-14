BGMEA elects new board for 2024-2026 term with SM Mannan as president

RMG

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 05:01 pm

Related News

BGMEA elects new board for 2024-2026 term with SM Mannan as president

The new board is set to take charge after the existing board expires on 6 April, according to BGMEA officials.

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 05:01 pm
Seha Design Ltd Chairman and BGMEA President for 2024-2026 term SM Mannan Kochi. Sketch: TBS
Seha Design Ltd Chairman and BGMEA President for 2024-2026 term SM Mannan Kochi. Sketch: TBS

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) elected its new board of directors for the 2024-2026 term  today (14 March) with Seha Design Ltd Chairman SM Mannan Kochi as the president.

The new board is set to take charge after the existing board expires on 6 April, according to BGMEA officials.

Among others, Well Designers Ltd Managing Director Syed Nazrul Islam has been elected first vice president and Designtex Knitwear Ltd Managing Director Khandoker Rafiqul Islam was elected senior vice president.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, the new vice presidents are: Tusuka Fashions Ltd Chairman Arshad Jamal Dipu, Sadma Fashion Wear Ltd Managing Director Md Nasir Uddin (finance);  Misami Garments Ltd Managing Director Miran Ali,  4A Yarn Dyeing Limited Managing Director Abdullah Hil Rakib, and  HKC Apparels Ltd. Managing Director Rakibul Alam Chowdhury.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / BGMEA / board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

9h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

3h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

1h | Videos
Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

4h | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

6h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

7h | Videos