BGMEA elects new board for 2024-2026 term with SM Mannan as president

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) elected its new board of directors for the 2024-2026 term today (14 March) with Seha Design Ltd Chairman SM Mannan Kochi as the president.

The new board is set to take charge after the existing board expires on 6 April, according to BGMEA officials.

Among others, Well Designers Ltd Managing Director Syed Nazrul Islam has been elected first vice president and Designtex Knitwear Ltd Managing Director Khandoker Rafiqul Islam was elected senior vice president.

Besides, the new vice presidents are: Tusuka Fashions Ltd Chairman Arshad Jamal Dipu, Sadma Fashion Wear Ltd Managing Director Md Nasir Uddin (finance); Misami Garments Ltd Managing Director Miran Ali, 4A Yarn Dyeing Limited Managing Director Abdullah Hil Rakib, and HKC Apparels Ltd. Managing Director Rakibul Alam Chowdhury.