BGMEA discusses investment opportunities, potential partnerships with Australian Chamber of Commerce

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has discussed investment opportunities, potential partnerships, joint ventures, and policy supports offered by the governments to facilitate trade and investment with the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

A meeting was held between the BGMEA and the ACCI in Canberra on 22 July. President Faruque Hassan headed the BGMEA side while ACCI was represented by its Chief Executive Officer Andrew McKellar along with Head of Business Development and International Affairs Chris Bames.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia M Allama Siddiki was present at the meeting which was also attended by BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Director AsifAshraf, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud and CEO of HSBC Bangladesh Md Mahbub ur Rahman.

During the meeting, they also talked about ways of fostering collaboration to identify promising areas of trade and investment and make use of the opportunities to reap mutual benefits. The two parties stressed the importance of enhancing industry connections between the businessmen of Australia and Bangladesh to further strengthen bilateral trade.

They expressed keenness to collaborate on bringing traders of both countries closer for business interactions to help them to explore trade and investment opportunities.

In the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan gave an overview of the RMG industry of Bangladesh with a focus on its growth potential, particularly in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh is a potential market for Australia's cotton and wool.

Besides, Australia could also explore investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy, mining and ICT sector, he added.