BGMEA demands to make tax at source at previous 0.5%

RMG

BSS
28 November, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

BGMEA demands to make tax at source at previous 0.5%

BSS
28 November, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 07:38 pm
BGMEA demands to make tax at source at previous 0.5%

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has demanded that the government makes the tax at source on the RMG sector at the previous 0.5% from the existing 1%.

The BGMEA made the appeal in a letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) recently.

The association said that the apparel sector is now passing through a tough time considering the current global situation for which the tax at source should be fixed at 0.5% and thus should be enforced for the next five years.

"Without such policy support, it will be hard to maintain the competitive edge of the RMG industry," said the BGMEA in the letter.

The letter, signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, noted if the tax at source is made at 0.5% for the next five years, it would be possible to maintain export competitiveness.

"If the industry remains alive, there will be newer employments while export competitiveness and revenue income can also be increased through raising competitive edge without raising the tax rate," the letter added.

The tax at source on the apparel sector has been increased to 1% from the previous 0.5% in the current fiscal year.

Top News

RMG / BGMEA / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

8h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

8h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

1h | Videos
Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

1h | Videos
Top 5 movies on football

Top 5 movies on football

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman