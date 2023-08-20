BGMEA delegation meets Iraqi trade chamber to explore business potential

A delegation of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by President Faruque Hassan met with Engineer Haidar Al-Athari, chairman of the Najaf Chamber of Commerce in Iraq, on 20 August to discuss possible avenues of bilateral trade and investment.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq Fazlul Bari accompanied the BGMEA delegation which included Mohammed Nasir, former Vice President (Finance) of BGMEA, Nazrul Islam, former Director of BGMEA, Sharmeen Hassan Tithi, director of Giant Group, Mohammed Shohel, managing director of Bangla Poshak Ltd, Md Shawket Hossain, director of Bangla Poshak Ltd and Nisher Khan, managing director of Banika Fashion Ltd.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presented an overview of the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh, especially its manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, and the features that make global buyers prefer garments made in Bangladesh.

He highlighted the importance of establishing connections between the traders of Bangladesh and Iraq so that they could explore business opportunities that lie ahead for both countries.

Faruque Hassan also called on the members of the chamber to explore the potential of trade and investment in Bangladesh, especially the import of more garments from the country.

The BGMEA president invited Iraqi businessmen to visit Bangladesh to explore trade and investment opportunities offered by the country.

Chairman of the Iraqi trade chamber Haidar Al-Athari gave a brief presentation on the range of services offered by the chamber and investment opportunities in the Governorate and its economic features at the Iraq level.

He invited the BGMEA delegation to establish partnerships with their peers in Iraq to establish clothing factories.