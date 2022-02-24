BGMEA delegation highlights RMG industry’s progress in European Commission

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan apprised European Commission about the remarkable progress made by Bangladesh's garment industry, particularly in maintaining labour standards and workers' welfare.

A delegation of BGMEA led by its President Faruque Hassan met with Jordi Curell, Director for International Affairs in the Directorate General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission in Brussels on February 23.

The BGMEA team included Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Asif Ashraf, Tanvir Ahmed and Abdullah Hil Rakib.

They had discussions on the points to be addressed in the upcoming European Commission's visit to Bangladesh to understand the progress on the labour conditions and national action plan and road map to achieve the parameters towards obtaining GSP Plus and have a smooth transition of LDC graduation.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the garment industry in Bangladesh has achieved the progress in workplace safety and workers' rights through unprecedented collaboration of the global brands and retailers, manufacturers, government, ILO, development partners, and local and global unions.

"A culture of safety has been created in the RMG industry of Bangladesh where workers are now aware about their rights more than ever due to massive trainings conducted through collaboration of stakeholders, including the government and the ILO," he added.

He also informed that each factory has mandatory safety committee created from certified safety trained workers and also the Labour Law has been amended making it mandatory to have this safety committee in every factory to engage and empower workers.

The BGMEA delegation also asserted the industry's firm commitment to continued efforts to keep the momentum going.

The BGMEA president urged the European Union to continue its trade benefits for Bangladesh for 12 years after the country's graduation from LDCs in 2026.

He also requested for the EU's support for Bangladesh in attaining GSP Plus.