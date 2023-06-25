BGMEA to continue support for garment factories in establishing Model Enterprise Clinics

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said ensuring workers' health and well-being is an imperative to ensure sustainable development of the RMG industry.

"BGMEA in collaboration with the government of Bangladesh, local and international labour organisations, the ILO, and development partners are putting efforts to improve the health and welfare of the garment workers. We are committed to continue our endeavors in this regard," he said.

He came up with observations while addressing a workshop and award-giving ceremony held in the Radisson Blu in Dhaka on 25 June, reads a press release.

Under the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) Project, BGMEA organised the learning dissemination workshop and award-giving ceremony for its member factories to establish model enterprise clinics.

BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Director Haroon ArRashid, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour and ILO Affairs ANM Saifuddin, Jatiya Sramik League President Nur Kutub Alam Mannan, President of IndustriAll Bangladesh Council (IBC) Amirul Haque Amin, President of Bangladesh National Garments Employees League Sirajul Islam Rony, and National Project Coordinator of EIS Nowshin Shah also spoke at the programme.

BGMEA Director Md. M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, President of Bangladesh Textile & Garment Workers League Z M KamrulAnam, Secretary General of IBC Kutubuddin Ahmed, General Secretary of the Federation of Garments Workers China Rahman, General Secretary of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Worker Federation Babul Akhtar, Joint Secretary General of Jaitya Mohila Sramik League Syeda KhairunnaharTamrin and representative from GIZ Asaduzzaman (Ruman) were also present at the event.

In his address BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "The experience and learning gathered by the 15 garment factories which have participated in the pilot project will be helpful for other factories to establish their Model Enterprise clinics and BGMEA will continue its support in this regard."

Representatives of the 15 participating garment factories were awarded in the event for their outstanding performance during the pilot programme.