BGMEA to collaborate with Primark on sustainability ambition

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President and Vice President met with Primark and its Associated British Foods (ABF) parent's leaders, to discuss Primark's new sustainability strategy.

The BGMEA expressed its support for the objectives Primark has set out to change the ways its clothes are made, halve its carbon emissions across its wider supply chain and improve the lives of the workers in the supply chain, said a press statement.

Both parties discussed the new commitments which Primark will work towards over the next decade in greater detail. Primark has been deliberately ambitious in its goals, stretching targets across its use of recycled materials, environmental footprint and how it will take a leadership role in improving the lives and wellbeing of workers in its supply chain.

Both Primark and the BGMEA shared goals around sustainability, in particular around workers' wellbeing and skills development, and look forward to sharing experiences and best practices with each other into the future.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Asif Ashraf and Abdullah Hil Rakib; Paul Lister, Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary ABF; Paul Marchant, CEO Primark; Lynne Walker, Director Primark Cares; and Juan Chaparro, Group Director Supply Chain; were present at the event.