BGMEA chief stresses on ethical sourcing for sustainable supply chain

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has underscored the importance of ethical sourcing to ensure a sustainable supply chain and make a positive difference to workers' lives, especially in the context of price decline coupled with increased production cost.

He made the observations during his meeting with Peter McAllister, executive director of the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) in London on 12 November, read a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Director Abdullah Hil Rakib and Shams Mahmud, Managing Director of Shasha Denims Ltd were also present on the occasion.

They had discussion on different issues, including how to strengthen supply chain partnerships between UK and Bangladesh for a sustainable apparel industry.
 

