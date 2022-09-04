BGMEA chief stresses on Bangladesh-India collaboration for apparel industry development

BGMEA chief stresses on Bangladesh-India collaboration for apparel industry development

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan laid emphasis on increased business interactions between apparel and textile exporters of Bangladesh and India that can open up windows of trade opportunities.

He made the remarks when Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) Chief Mentor
Rahul Mehta paid a courtesy visit to the BGMEA president at his office in Dhaka on 4 September, reads a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to the RMG industry, especially potential avenues of collaboration between Bangladesh and India to complement each other for the development of the apparel industry in both countries.

On behalf of CMAI, Rahul Mehta invited BGMEA members to participate in the upcoming 'Fabrics Accessories and Beyond - The CMAI Fab Show' to be held in Mumbai, India from September 19-21.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed hope that the trade show would bring manufacturers and exporters of both countries closer, paving the way to derive mutual trade benefits. 

Bangladeshi exporters will be able to showcase the potential and strengths of the RMG industry among the participants of the trade fair, Faruque Hassan said.

He said Bangladesh and India could also collaborate in terms of exchange of knowledge and expertise on innovation, product development, especially man-made fibre based products as Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on the areas.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin and CMAI General Secretary and Chairman of Sub-Committee of CMAI Fab Show Naveen Sainani were present on the occasion.

