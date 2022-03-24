BGMEA chief calls upon Intertek to share RMG industry’s progress with buyers

RMG

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 05:28 pm

BGMEA chief calls upon Intertek to share RMG industry’s progress with buyers

A delegation of Intertek led by its South Asia Regional Managing Director Sandeep Das paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Wednesday (23 March).

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali was also present on the occasion. 

They had discussions over issues pertaining to the apparel industry of Bangladesh, global market situation, demand, and trends. 

They talked about how Intertek could play more important role in addressing consumers' need for safety and product quality in line with international and domestic regulations, read a press release. 

They also discussed how Intertek could better support garment factories in Bangladesh to ensure their products adhere to the highest safety standards, and also remaining globally competitive. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan invited Intertek to actively participate in the "Made in Bangladesh Week" scheduled to be held in Dhaka in November and join hands with BGMEA to promote Bangladesh's apparel industry globally. 

He said Intertek, as a multinational assurance, inspection, product testing and certification company, is the witness to the impressive strides made by Bangladesh's garment industry over the years in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability, compliance and ethical manufacturing issues including hygiene, health and safety, waste management, workers' welfare. 

Faruque Hassan urged Intertek to share the industry's achievements, which they have found during their first-hand audit, with international buyers. 

Country Business Line Leader Neyamul Hasan, head of Business Assurance Shoriful Islam, head of Sales and Business Development Mainul Hasan Jony, Senior Manager Aliza Sultana from Intertek were also present at the meeting.
 

