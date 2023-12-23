BGMEA Career Summit begins to connect graduates with RMG industry

The first-ever BGMEA Career Summit and Fest, organised by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), began yesterday in the capital's Uttara area with great enthusiasm.

More than 100 leading ready-made garment companies are actively participating in the two-day event, supported by BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT).

Hundreds of graduates and students from various universities, including BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, Asian University for Women, Bangladesh University of Textiles, and Shanto Mariam University of Creative Technology, visited the event to explore opportunities offered by the participating garment companies.

The career summit not only provides a platform for networking and exploration but also allows job aspirants to submit their CVs directly to BGMEA. These resumes will be shared with member factories for potential recruitment, offering a direct avenue for job seekers to connect with potential employers.

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, inaugurated the career summit at the BGMEA Complex.

Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, vice chancellor of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), Asif Ashraf, director, BGMEA, Shafiur Rahman, regional operations manager, G-Star RAW, and Md Shafiqur Rahman, president of the Institution of Textile Engineers and Technologists also shared their valuable insights and experiences with the graduates.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, in his address, encouraged graduates to make use of the opportunities presented by the career summit.

He emphasised the importance of learning, networking, and envisioning a future that not only benefits individuals but also contributes to the growth and sustainability of the entire RMG sector.

Highlighting the dynamic nature of the market, Faruque Hassan called upon students to equip themselves with knowledge and skills aligned with the evolving demands of global markets.

In the age of disruptive technologies and artificial intelligence, he stressed the need for graduates to embrace new opportunities, unlock their potential, and contribute to both personal growth and the prosperity of Bangladesh's RMG sector.

With the active participation of over 100 leading RMG companies, this summit serves as a pivotal platform for networking and career exploration for those aspiring to build a successful career in the garment sector.

The summit also featured sessions where industry experts shared their valuable insight into the career prospects in the RMG industry and how graduates could build their careers in the sector.