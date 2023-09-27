BGMEA, Canadian delegates discuss trade, labour rights

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and a delegation of Canadian Labour Affairs yesterday discussed a wide range of topics, including shared interests in the potential for strengthening trade relations.

The meeting took place at the High Commission of Canada in Dhaka, where Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, met with Rakesk Patry, director general of International and Intergovernmental Labour Affairs, along with Pierre Bouchard, director of Bilateral and Regional Labour Affairs, the Government of Canada.

During the meeting, both sides delved into the repercussions of Bangladesh's transition from a Least Developed Country (LDC) status on its trade and overall economy. They also explored the nation's preparedness to sustain economic growth in the post-LDC era.

Faruque Hassan delivered a comprehensive overview of Bangladesh's thriving ready-made garment industry, placing particular emphasis on the substantial progress made in enhancing workplace safety, safeguarding workers' rights, and advancing environmental sustainability practices.

Additionally, he shed light on ongoing endeavours aimed at ensuring the well-being and rights of workers, with a special focus on the government's initiatives related to labour reforms and the ongoing review of minimum wage standards.

Acknowledging Canada's pivotal role as a significant trade and development partner, he expressed his optimism that Canada would continue to provide favourable trade access to Bangladesh.

He underscored the vast potential for both countries to strengthen their trade and investment ties through collaborative initiatives.

Lilly Nicholls, high commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh, Debra Boyce, senior trade commissioner, Joe Goodings, head of Cooperation, Siobhan Kerr, second secretary, Political, and Kamal Uddin, senior trade commissioner at the High Commission of Canada in Bangladesh also attended the meeting.

Miran Ali, vice president of BGMEA, ANM Saifuddin, chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour and ILO Affairs, and Shams Mahmud, chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell, were also present.