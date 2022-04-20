BGMEA calls for smooth gas supply in textile industries 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged the government to keep the supply of natural gas to the export-oriented garment and textile industries uninterrupted with adequate pressure to facilitate smooth production in factories.

He made the call during a meeting with Engr Md Haronur Rashid Mullah, managing director of Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) at Titas office in Dhaka on 20 April, read a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim and Director (Operation) of TGTDCL Engr Md Salim Miah were also present at the meeting.

Faruque Hassan said interruption in gas supply will disrupt production in various industrial sectors, including spinning, weaving, finishing, dyeing and printing sections in the industrial belts of Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Savar, Ashulia, Manikganj, Narsingdi and Chattogram, hampering the export.

He said after passing an unprecedented difficult time the apparel industry of Bangladesh is recovering from the pandemic fallout, and global buyers have grown more confident in Bangladeshi garment manufacturers' capacity and commitment to deliver shipments on time even amid the Covid-19 crisis.

But factories will not be able to run in full capacity if gas is not supplied smoothly, making it difficult for the exporters to make shipment on time, he added.

Given the importance of the industry, the BGMEA leaders urged Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited to necessary steps to ensure smooth supply of gas to the apparel and textile industries.