BGMEA calls on Rajuk to allocate land for apparel club

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have requested the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to allocate land to establish an apparel club for foreign nationals working in the country's RMG sector.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call on Monday during a meeting with Rajuk Chairman Md Anisur Rahman Miah at his office in the capital.

The BGMEA chief requested land in the Purbachal area for the apparel club to facilitate the meeting and recreation of foreign nationals working for global brands and buyers in Bangladesh offices and RMG factories.

"It would help build a good rapport with the foreign nationals and expats working in the RMG sector," added Faruque Hassan.

He also apprised the Rajuk chairman about the huge opportunities that lie ahead for the RMG industry and the sector's efforts to utilise them.

"The incredible achievements of the country's RMG sector have boosted the trust and confidence of global buyers in the garments with 'Made in Bangladesh' tag," he said, adding, "Now global brands and buyers are keen on expanding their business in Bangladesh."

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali was also present in the meeting.