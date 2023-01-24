BGMEA calls on Primark for partnership in product diversification, sustainability

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has called on Primark to increase sourcing apparel, especially more diversified value-added products from Bangladesh.

He also urged the globally renowned clothing brand to strengthen partnerships with their suppliers in Bangladesh to produce more innovative high-end products when a delegation of Primark and Associated British Foods (ABF) met with him at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.

The delegation included Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark; Paul Lister, Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary of ABF; Katharine Stewart, Group Corporate Responsibility director of ABF; Steve Lawton, Primark Group product director; Jon Rolls, group director of Planning And Space; Emma Ormond, head of Policy and Public Affairs of Primark; Matthew Rhodes, head Of Sourcing Primark; and Filippo Poggi, country controller Bangladesh of Primark.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan requested Primark to build a long-term partnership with their suppliers to support them in scaling up capacity in the area of sustainability in products and processes.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Director Faisal Samad were also present at the meeting.

They discussed the current state of the industry, its challenges and prospects.

They also talked about how Primark and BGMEA could step up their collaboration to achieve common goals in the area of sustainability to make positive impacts on the economy, and environment and improve the lives of the workers in the supply chain.

They expressed optimism about working together to create a win-win situation for Primark and the industry.

The BGMEA president highlighted the strategic vision of BGMEA that aims to accelerate the growth of the RMG industry making it more sustainable and competitive with innovation and technology.

He called on Primark to support the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH.

The centre established by BGMEA aims to support Bangladesh's RMG industry with knowledge and technological know-how to enhance its competitiveness in the global market.