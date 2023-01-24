BGMEA calls on Primark for partnership in product diversification, sustainability

RMG

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:39 pm

Related News

BGMEA calls on Primark for partnership in product diversification, sustainability

A delegation of Primark and Associated British Foods (ABF) met with the BGMEA president at BGMEA Complex on Monday

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:39 pm
BGMEA calls on Primark for partnership in product diversification, sustainability

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has called on Primark to increase sourcing apparel, especially more diversified value-added products from Bangladesh.

He also urged the globally renowned clothing brand to strengthen partnerships with their suppliers in Bangladesh to produce more innovative high-end products when a delegation of Primark and Associated British Foods (ABF) met with him at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.

The delegation included Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark; Paul Lister, Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary of ABF; Katharine Stewart, Group Corporate Responsibility director of ABF; Steve Lawton, Primark Group product director; Jon Rolls, group director of Planning And Space; Emma Ormond, head of Policy and Public Affairs of Primark; Matthew Rhodes, head Of Sourcing Primark; and Filippo Poggi, country controller Bangladesh of Primark.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan requested Primark to build a long-term partnership with their suppliers to support them in scaling up capacity in the area of sustainability in products and processes.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Director Faisal Samad were also present at the meeting.

They discussed the current state of the industry, its challenges and prospects.

They also talked about how Primark and BGMEA could step up their collaboration to achieve common goals in the area of sustainability to make positive impacts on the economy, and environment and improve the lives of the workers in the supply chain.

They expressed optimism about working together to create a win-win situation for Primark and the industry.

The BGMEA president highlighted the strategic vision of BGMEA that aims to accelerate the growth of the RMG industry making it more sustainable and competitive with innovation and technology.

He called on Primark to support the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH.

The centre established by BGMEA aims to support Bangladesh's RMG industry with knowledge and technological know-how to enhance its competitiveness in the global market.

Bangladesh / Top News

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

12h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

13h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

2h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

3h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

4h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February