BGMEA calls for more train services to ease garment workers’ Eid travel

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has urged the government to operate special train services and add more coaches to ease travel of passengers, especially garment workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, reads a press release.

The added capacity of trains especially on north Bengal routes will help to carry more garment workers to their villages where they will enjoy their Eid holidays with their near and dear ones, he said.

The request was made when a delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan met with Honorable Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, MP at the Railway Bhaban in Dhaka on 26 April.

BGMEA Directors Asif Ashraf and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan were present at the meeting.

During the meeting Faruque Hassan reiterated the call for completing the ongoing railway development projects in the shortest possible time to meet the growing demand for transportation of passengers and freight.

He said the projects of building new railway tracks, upgrading single line to double track, and conversion of the existing rail lines into dual gauge will significantly increase connectivity across the country and with neighboring India, thus will contribute to boosting regional trade.

The projects once completed will yield immense trade benefits by facilitating increased trade as train is a safer, affordable and time-saving mode of transportation for goods transportation, he said.

He also said railway development projects taken by the government to boost connectivity between Bangladesh and India will facilitate transportation of raw materials of RMG and essential commodities from India.